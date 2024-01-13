UNC Asheville vs. Longwood January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big South schedule includes the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-7, 0-0 Big South) against the Longwood Lancers (12-3, 0-0 Big South) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UNC Asheville vs. Longwood Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UNC Asheville Players to Watch
- Drew Pember: 18.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK
- Nicholas McMullen: 9.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Josh Banks: 13.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Caleb Burgess: 6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Fletcher Abee: 11.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Longwood Players to Watch
- Walyn Napper: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Johnathan Massie: 12.9 PTS, 6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Michael Christmas: 10.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Szymon Zapala: 10.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Elijah Tucker: 6.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
UNC Asheville vs. Longwood Stat Comparison
|UNC Asheville Rank
|UNC Asheville AVG
|Longwood AVG
|Longwood Rank
|49th
|81.7
|Points Scored
|78.5
|97th
|274th
|74.9
|Points Allowed
|62.7
|17th
|160th
|37.1
|Rebounds
|41.5
|25th
|102nd
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|13.5
|7th
|64th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|5.9
|309th
|40th
|16.7
|Assists
|13.5
|177th
|229th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|12.1
|208th
