Saturday's Big South schedule includes the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-7, 0-0 Big South) against the Longwood Lancers (12-3, 0-0 Big South) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Asheville vs. Longwood Game Information

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

  • Drew Pember: 18.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK
  • Nicholas McMullen: 9.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Josh Banks: 13.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Caleb Burgess: 6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Fletcher Abee: 11.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Longwood Players to Watch

  • Walyn Napper: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Johnathan Massie: 12.9 PTS, 6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Michael Christmas: 10.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Szymon Zapala: 10.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Elijah Tucker: 6.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

UNC Asheville vs. Longwood Stat Comparison

UNC Asheville Rank UNC Asheville AVG Longwood AVG Longwood Rank
49th 81.7 Points Scored 78.5 97th
274th 74.9 Points Allowed 62.7 17th
160th 37.1 Rebounds 41.5 25th
102nd 10.1 Off. Rebounds 13.5 7th
64th 8.9 3pt Made 5.9 309th
40th 16.7 Assists 13.5 177th
229th 12.3 Turnovers 12.1 208th

