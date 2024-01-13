The Western Carolina Catamounts (10-2, 0-0 SoCon) play a fellow SoCon squad, the Mercer Bears (7-6, 0-0 SoCon), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Hawkins Arena. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Western Carolina vs. Mercer Game Information

Western Carolina Players to Watch

Vonterius Woolbright: 21.1 PTS, 12.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

21.1 PTS, 12.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK DJ Campbell: 12.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Tre Jackson: 11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Russell Jones: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Bernard Pelote: 7.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Mercer Players to Watch

Jalyn McCreary: 16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Jake Davis: 9.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Amanze Ngumezi: 8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Jah Quinones: 6.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Robby Carmody: 9.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Western Carolina vs. Mercer Stat Comparison

Mercer Rank Mercer AVG Western Carolina AVG Western Carolina Rank 286th 70.0 Points Scored 76.1 157th 157th 70.2 Points Allowed 66.3 73rd 284th 34.0 Rebounds 39.3 79th 122nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 8.7 221st 259th 6.7 3pt Made 7.7 164th 208th 13.2 Assists 11.6 314th 151st 11.4 Turnovers 10.2 56th

