Winthrop vs. Radford January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Radford Highlanders (4-9) meet the Winthrop Eagles (6-7) in a clash of Big South squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Winthrop vs. Radford Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Winthrop Players to Watch
- Marissa Gasaway: 9.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jada Ryce: 8.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ronaltha Marc: 9.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Blessing Okoh: 7.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Leonor Paisana: 8.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Radford Players to Watch
- Ashlyn Traylor: 16.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Taniya Hanner: 9.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Olivia Wagner: 5.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maci Rhoades: 5.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
