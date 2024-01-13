Saturday's SoCon slate includes the Citadel Bulldogs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) versus the Wofford Terriers (7-6, 0-0 SoCon), at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Wofford vs. Citadel Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Wofford Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wofford Players to Watch

Corey Tripp: 15.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyler Filewich: 10.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Dillon Bailey: 13.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

13.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Jackson Sivills: 9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Jeremy Lorenz: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Citadel Players to Watch

Quentin Millora-Brown: 9.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

9.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK AJ Smith: 16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Winston Hill: 8.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Madison Durr: 10.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Elijah Morgan: 13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wofford vs. Citadel Stat Comparison

Citadel Rank Citadel AVG Wofford AVG Wofford Rank 218th 73.4 Points Scored 80.1 67th 57th 65.5 Points Allowed 75.9 290th 94th 38.7 Rebounds 40.1 56th 153rd 9.5 Off. Rebounds 9.7 136th 224th 7.2 3pt Made 9.7 31st 318th 11.5 Assists 16.4 50th 96th 10.8 Turnovers 11.8 182nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.