South Carolina vs. Kentucky January 15 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Monday's SEC slate includes the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-0) versus the Kentucky Wildcats (7-7), at 7:00 PM ET.
South Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Kamilla Cardoso: 13.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 3.3 BLK
- Ashlyn Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.8 BLK
- MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Raven Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chloe Kitts: 10.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Ajae Petty: 15.9 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Maddie Scherr: 15.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Eniya Russell: 8.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brooklynn Miles: 5.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Saniah Tyler: 9.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
