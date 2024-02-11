The Tennessee Titans have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 20th-ranked in the league as of October 9.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Titans Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Titans are 20th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+10000), but only 21st according to computer rankings.

Bookmakers have made the Titans' Super Bowl odds the same now (+10000) compared to the beginning of the season (+10000).

With odds of +10000, the Titans have been given a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Tennessee Betting Insights

Against the spread, Tennessee is 3-2-0 this season.

The Titans have had one game (out of five) go over the total this year.

The Titans have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they lost.

This season, Tennessee has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

The Titans rank 24th in total offense (293.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334.8 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Titans are totaling 17.6 points per game on offense (26th in NFL), and they rank ninth on the other side of the ball with 18.6 points allowed per game.

Titans Impact Players

On the ground, Derrick Henry has two TDs and has gained 328 yards (65.6 per game).

In the passing game, Henry has zero touchdowns, with nine receptions for 101 yards.

Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 1,052 yards (210.4 per game), completing 63.4%, with two touchdowns and five interceptions in five games.

On the ground, Tannehill has scored one TD and accumulated 40 yards.

DeAndre Hopkins has 26 receptions for 356 yards (71.2 per game) and zero TDs in five games.

Tyjae Spears has run for 156 yards (31.2 per game) and one TD in five games.

In five games for the Titans, Azeez Al-Shaair has posted 1.0 sack and 3.0 TFL and 47 tackles.

Titans Player Futures

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints L 16-15 +4000 2 September 17 Chargers W 27-24 +2800 3 September 24 @ Browns L 27-3 +3500 4 October 1 Bengals W 27-3 +2500 5 October 8 @ Colts L 23-16 +12500 6 October 15 Ravens - +1800 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +6600 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2500 12 November 26 Panthers - +75000 13 December 3 Colts - +12500 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +900 15 December 17 Texans - +15000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +4000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +15000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2500

