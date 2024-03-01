The South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-2) are in the running to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as oddsmakers have listed them at +1100 on the moneyline, the sixth-best odds among all college basketball teams.

The Bulldogs host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, with the tip at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15.

Bulldogs NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +1100 (Bet $100 to win $1100)

South Carolina State Team Stats

South Carolina State is averaging just 39.0 points per game (12th-worst in college basketball), but it has played better on defense, where it is surrendering 84.5 points per game (318th-ranked).

South Carolina State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-1 | Q3 Record: 0-1 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-0 | 0-1 | 0-1 | 0-0 South Carolina State has one loss versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, South Carolina State is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most defeats.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

