Bookmakers project strong results from the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0), listing them with the fifth-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +1100 on the moneyline.

The Gamecocks host the Maryland Terrapins. The two teams take the court at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12.

Gamecocks NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +1100 (Bet $100 to win $1100)

South Carolina Team Stats

South Carolina is surrendering 71.0 points per game this season (232nd-ranked in college basketball), but it has really shined offensively, averaging 100.0 points per contest (15th-best).

South Carolina Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 South Carolina has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

