ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills welcomed back starting cornerback Tre’Davious White for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
White is active after a back injury kept him out of a 42-16 loss at Tennessee on Tuesday. Starting receiver John Brown is also active after missing the Tennessee game because of a knee injury.
Buffalo’s defense will be without starting linebacker Matt Milano, who will miss his second straight game with a pectoral injury.
The Chiefs are minus starting receiver Sammy Watkins, who had already been ruled out with a hamstring injury.
Newly signed running back Le’Veon Bell is also not active. Bell signed with the Chiefs on Thursday after being cut by the New York Jets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.