COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 10 points and 12 rebounds for her 18th straight double-double, Zia Cooke scored 20 points and No. 1 South Carolina won its 12th straight with a 75-38 victory over Auburn. Boston moved within a game of the Southeastern Conference's record streak of 19 straight for double figure points and boards, set in 2006 by LSU great Sylvia Fowles. The Gamecocks built a big lead in the first quarter and gradually pushed it 37 points on the way to their 12th straight win over Auburn. Aicha Coulibaly led Auburn with nine points and nine rebounds.
