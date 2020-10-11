ATLANTA (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, Juston Burris made a huge interception in the end zone and the Carolina Panthers held on for a 23-16 victory over winless Atlanta.
The Falcons dropped to 0-5 for the first time since 1997, turning up the heat even more on embattled coach Dan Quinn. Carolina won its third in a row to improve to 3-2 on the season. The Panthers built a 20-7 halftime lead behind Bridgewater’s touchdown passes to D.J. Moore and Mike Davis.
Atlanta rallied, but Burris picked off a badly underthrown pass from Matt Ryan.
