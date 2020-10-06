SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dorman High School announced on Facebook that the football game scheduled for Friday against Byrnes has been postponed.
The game was postponed in accordance with Byrnes's COVID-19 protocol, Dorman stated.
The football game was rescheduled for October 30 at Dorman.
A spokesperson for Spartanburg District 5 said the decision to postpone the Byrnes vs. Dorman game was made Monday night after school officials received word that one of Byrnes' student athletes had tested positive.
"The contact tracing process began immediately, and has continued throughout the day today to identify any other students or staff members who might have been close contacts," said Melissa Robinette with the school district.
