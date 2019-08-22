(FOX Carolina) - Cam Newton's preseason debut Thursday was marred with yet another injury after the Carolina Panthers' star quarterback looked to make a comeback from surgery on his shoulder.
The Panthers report Newton suffered a foot injury when he was sacked by New England Patriots defensive lineman Adam Butler on a third down.
The team says Newton limped off the field to the sideline and was examined before being escorted to the locker room by medical staff.
Newton was forced to sit out the last two games of the 2018 NFL season after experiencing shoulder soreness. He underwent surgery in January 2019 and began rehab immediately after.
PREVIOUSLY:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.