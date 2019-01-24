(FOX CAROLINA) - Panthers QB Cam Newton is recovering Thursday after undergoing shoulder surgery.
The team released that Newton underwent the arthroscopic procedure on his right shoulder and that the rehab process will begin immediately. Team doctor Pat Connor performed the surgery.
Newton missed the final two games of the 2018 regular season with shoulder soreness, prompting the surgery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.