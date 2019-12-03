CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that team has parted ways with head coach Ron Rivera.
Secondary coach Perry Fewell has been named interim head coach. Offensive coordinator Norv Turner will transition to special assistant to Fewell, and quarterbacks coach Scott Turner will serve as offensive coordinator.
“I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team,” team owner David Tepper said in a news release. “I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community. I wish him the best. I will immediately begin the search for the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers.”
Rivera was named the fourth head coach in Carolina Panthers history in 2011, and left with a 76-63-1 regular season record and a 3-4 postseason mark. In his nine seasons, Rivera guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance, an NFC Championship and three NFC South titles.
