CHARLOTTE (FOX Carolina) - The Carolina Panthers have added four new players to their roster in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Defensive end Brian Burns from Florida State University will soon make the move from from Tallahassee to the Carolinas. The Florida native played for three years with the Seminoles, and announced after his junior season he would forego his senior year to enter the NFL Draft.
Burns was the 16th overall pick in the draft.
Round 2 saw the selection of Greg Little from Ole Miss. The 6'5'' 310 lbs tackle was the 37th overall pick. A two-time All-American, Little helped Ole Miss rank fifth in the nation in passing offense.
West Virginia quarterback Will Grier is heading home after being drafted in the third round. The 100th overall pick, Grier was a 2018 Heisman finalist who threw for 37 touchdowns in the 2018-2019 season.
Grier grew up just outside of Charlotte, and attended Davidson Day School.
For the Panthers' fourth round selection, they went with Alabama outside linebacker Christian Miller. The 245 lbs Columbia native totaled 36 tackles in 2018.
