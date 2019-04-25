NFL Draft Football

Florida State defensive end Brian Burns poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the Carolina Panthers selected Burns in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

 Mark Humphrey

CHARLOTTE (FOX Carolina) - The Carolina Panthers have made their first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Defensive end Brian Burns from Florida State University will soon make the move from from Tallahassee to the Carolinas. The Florida native played for three years with the Seminoles, and announced after his junior season he would forego his senior year to enter the NFL Draft.

Burns was the 16th overall pick in the draft.

Amazon is spending $800 million to make free one-day shipping standard for Prime

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.