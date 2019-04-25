CHARLOTTE (FOX Carolina) - The Carolina Panthers have made their first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Defensive end Brian Burns from Florida State University will soon make the move from from Tallahassee to the Carolinas. The Florida native played for three years with the Seminoles, and announced after his junior season he would forego his senior year to enter the NFL Draft.
Burns was the 16th overall pick in the draft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.