CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) – ESPN’s Sports Center is reporting Baylor’s head coach, Matt Rhule, will become the next Carolina Panthers’ head coach.
Breaking: Former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule will become the next coach of the Carolina Panthers, sources confirm to ESPN. The story was first reported by Yahoo Sports. pic.twitter.com/eMUHpBef0N— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 7, 2020
Yahoo Sports was first to report that the Panthers were close to closing a deal with Rhule Tuesday morning.
Rhule will take Ron Rivera’s place. Rivera was let go in late 2020 with a 76-63 record as Panthers’ head coach.
The Carolina Panthers have not yet made an official announcement about the hire.
