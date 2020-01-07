Sugar Bowl Football

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule speaks to reporters after arriving at New Orleans International Airport, in advance of the Sugar Bowl NCAA football game, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Baylor will play against Georgia. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

 Gerald Herbert

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Carolina Panthers took to social media Tuesday to announce Baylor’s head coach, Matt Rhule, will become their next head coach.

Yahoo Sports was first to report that the Panthers were close to closing a deal with Rhule Tuesday morning.

Rhule will take Ron Rivera’s place. Rivera was let go in late 2019 with a 76-63 record as Panthers’ head coach.

The Panthers officially announced Rhule's new position via Twitter Tuesday afternoon. 

