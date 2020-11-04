INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School district one said two high schools will not be having football games this week.
Officials said the Chapman at Walhalla high school football game set for Friday has been canceled, and Landrum High will not have a week 7 game wither.
Upstate high schools will head into the playoffs next week as the abbreviated season begins to wrap up.
