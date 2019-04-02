CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson University’s Athletic Department announced Tuesday the Tigers have inked a new deal for two new games against the Georgia Bulldogs. However, fans will have to wait a while before they can see these two teams square off.
The two programs announced last year they will face one another in the 2024 Chick-Fil-A kickoff game, and then will meet again for a home-and-home series in 2029 and 2030.
On Tuesday, Clemson said another home-and-home series has been set for the 2032 and 2033 seasons.
Clemson will face the Bulldogs in Athens, Ga., on Sept. 4, 2032, and Georgia will travel to Death Valley for a non-conference contest on Sept. 3, 2033.
The last time the teams met was in 2014.
"The resumption of this storied rivalry has been a high priority for our athletic department and our fans," Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said in a news release. "We look forward to all five scheduled meetings between these two great programs, including the meeting in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2024 and the four on-campus games starting in 2029."
Clemson said it is beefing up its future football schedules with additional non-conference contests against premier opponents.
Below is a list of future non-conference opponents by season.
- 2019: Texas A&M, at South Carolina, Charlotte, Wofford
- 2020: at Notre Dame, South Carolina, Akron, The Citadel
- 2021: Wyoming, at South Carolina, UConn
- 2022: at Notre Dame, South Carolina, Louisiana Tech, Furman
- 2023: Notre Dame, at South Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Wofford
- 2024: Georgia (in Atlanta), South Carolina, Appalachian State, The Citadel
- 2025: LSU, at South Carolina, Troy, Furman
- 2026: at LSU, South Carolina, Charleston Southern
- 2027: Notre Dame, at South Carolina, Wofford
- 2028: at Notre Dame, South Carolina
- 2029: Georgia, at South Carolina
- 2030: at Georgia, South Carolina
- 2031: Notre Dame, at South Carolina
- 2032: at Georgia, South Carolina
- 2033: Georgia, at South Carolina
- 2034: at Notre Dame, South Carolina
- 2035: Oklahoma, at South Carolina
- 2036: at Oklahoma, South Carolina
- 2037: Notre Dame, at South Carolina
