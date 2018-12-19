ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University and the University of South Carolina have announced their 2019 signees from Early Signing Day.
The future college football stars began signing with the universities in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
High schools across the Upstate held signing day ceremonies as well, with T.L. Hanna's Zaach Pickens signing with the Gamecocks.
PHOTOS: Upstate High School Early Signing Day events
The rest of the Gamecocks' recruits were from other parts of the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida, Virginia, and Tennessee.
Below is the list of South Carolina's early signees (Source: Gamecocks Online):
- Rodricus Fitten, LB, Atlanta, Ga., Booker T. Washington
- Kevin Harris, RB, Hinesville, Ga., Bradwell Institute
- Tyquan Johnson, WR, Sylvania, Ga., Screven County
- Jaylen Nichols, OL, Charlotte, N.C., Myers Park
- Vincent Murphy, OL, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas
- Jakai Moore, OL, Nokesville, Va. Patriot
- Mark Fox, OL, Miami, Fla., Miami Northwestern
- Traevon Kenion, TE, Monroe, N.C., Wake Forest
- Zacch Pickens, DL, Anderson, S.C., T.L. Hanna
- Keshawn Toney, TE, Williston, S.C., Williston-Elko
- Keveon Mullins, WR, Memphis, Tenn., Whitehaven
- John Dixon, DB, Tampa, Fla., Chamberlain
- Joseph Anderson, DL, Murfreesboro, Tenn., Oakland
- Derek Boykins, LB, Concord, N.C., Central Cabarrus
- Cameron Smith, DB, Blythewood, S.C., Westwood
- Derek Boykins, LB, Concord, N.C. Central, Cabarrus 10:02 a.m.
- Jahmar Brown, LB, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., St. Thomas Aquinas 11:39 a.m.
- Ryan Hilinski, QB, Orange, Calif., Orange Lutheran
Clemson's early signees included players from Nigeria, Virginia, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Florida, Maryland, Connecticut, Alabama, and California.
Below is a Clemson's list of early signees (Source: Clemson Athletics):
- Sheridan Jones DB Norfolk, Va. // Maury High
- Davis Allen TE Calhoun, Ga. // Calhoun HS
- Ray Thornton DB Columbus, Ga. // Central Phenix HS (AL)
- Keith Maguire LB Media, Penn. // Malvern Prep
- Andrew Booth Jr. DB Dacula, Ga. // Archer HS
- Aidan Swanson P Tampa, Fla. // IMG Academy
- Kaleb Boateng OL Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. // Fort Lauderdale HS
- Greg Williams LB Swansea, S.C. // Swansea HS
- Frank Ladson WR Miami, Fla. // South Dade HS
- Tayquon Johnson DL Williamsport, Md. // Williamsport HS
- Lannden Zanders DB Shelby, N.C. // Crest HS
- Jalyn Phillips DB Lawrenceville, Ga. // Archer HS
- Taisun Phommachanh QB Bridgeport, Conn. // Avon Old Farms School
- Jaelyn Lay TE Atlanta, Ga. // Riverdale HS
- Logan Cash DL Winder, Ga. // Winder Barrow HS
- Joseph Charleston DB Milton, Ga. // Milton HS
- Hunter Rayburn OL Pensacola, Fla. // Pensacola HS
- Kane Patterson LB Brentwood, Tenn. // Christ Presbyterian Academy
- Lavonta Bentley LB Birmingham, Ala. // Jackson-Olin HS
- Brannon Spector WR Calhoun, Ga. // Calhoun HS
- Bryton Constantin DB Baton Rouge, La. // University Lab School
- Etinosa Reuben DL Kansas City, Mo. // Park Hill South HS
- Tyler Davis DL Apopka, Fla. // Wekiva High
- Chez Mellusi RB Naples, Fla. // Naples HS
- Ruke Orhorhoro DL Lagos, Nigeria // River Rouge HS (MI)
- Joseph Ngata WR Folsom, Calif. // Folsom HS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.