CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson scored 16 points, Clyde Trapp had 14 and Clemson beat North Carolina 63-50, snapping the Tar Heels' three-game win streak.
Clemson was coming off a 79-53 loss to Duke — a team North Carolina will face on Saturday. It'll be the first time since 1960 that North Carolina and Duke will play as unranked opponents.
Aamir Simms added 10 points and six assists for Clemson (11-5, 5-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which will host Syracuse on Saturday. Day'Ron Sharpe scored 16 points off the bench to lead the Tar Heels (11-6, 6-4).
