CHARLOTTE (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson tigers took home their fifth consecutive ACC title Saturday night with a 62-17 win over Virginia, making them the first team in college football history to win five straight conference championship games and extending the tiger's win streak to 28 games.
The Tigers now await a likely spot in a fifth-straight College Football Playoff. Those selections will be announced at noon on Sunday, December 8.
Clemson's record now includes 19 total ACC championships and 25 overall conference championships within program history.
Trevor Lawrence lead the night with four touchdown passes, three of them landing with Tee Higgins. A strong first half was capped with a 31-7 lead, with the Tigers scoring on its first five possessions and leading up to the record 62 points and 619 total yards.
Lawrence, a sophomore quarterback, finished 16-of-22 with 302 passing yards, extending a consecutive game streak of three touchdown passes up to eight. Higgins finished with three touchdown receptions and 182 receiving yards, setting records for both.
Travis Etienne rushed for 114 yards and one touchdown, reaching 1,500 rushing yards on the season for the second consecutive season, in the process becoming the first player in program history to accomplish the feat.
