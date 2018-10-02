Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday morning Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney confirmed that he expects Trevor Lawrence to be available to play this weekend against Wake Forest.
Swinney said Lawrence, who started practicing again on Monday, wanted to come back in to play the second half of the Syracuse game, but was told under concussion protocol he had to sit out.
In regards to their upcoming match against Wake Forest, Coach Swinney says it will be a big challenge and they'll need everyone's best effort.
"There will still be some unknowns for us going into this game. We'll have to make good adjustments and really get a feel early on, on exactly how they want to place us," Coach Swinney said.
Coach Swinney says right now, Clemson is averaging a school all-time high of 7 yards per play.
