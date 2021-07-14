CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clemson football has extended its defensive coordinator Brent Venables through the 2026 season. The extension will make him the highest paid assistant coach in college football.
Venables will be paid $2.5 million per year, according to the new contract.
Venables has been the defensive coordinator at Clemson since the 2012 season and has since won two national championships with the program.
MORE NEWS: Euro 2020 final: 'Security breach' at Wembley Stadium as small group of people enters venue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.