Clemson, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has been named a finalist for 2018 Outland Trophy, which is presented annually to the nations top interior linemen, according to The Football Writers Association of America.
Wilkins joins Alabama tackle Jonah Williams and Alabama nose guard Quinnen Williams as one of three finalists for the award this year.
Wilkins becomes only the third player in Clemson history to be named an Outland finalist, joining defensive tackle Michael Dean Perry (1987) and offensive tackle Stacy Long (1990). If Wilkins were to win the award, he would become the first player in school history to earn the honor.
This season, Clemson’s coaching staff has credited Wilkins with 46 tackles (12.0 for loss), 10 quarterback pressures, 4.0 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Wilkins also became the first Clemson defensive lineman in the two-platoon era to score a rushing touchdown when he scored on a one-yard touchdown run at Florida State.
Wilkins will attempt to become the first Clemson player in school history to win the honor. He is the fourth Clemson player to be named a finalist, joining Vic Beasley (2014), Da’Quan Bowers (2010) and Keith Adams (2000).
