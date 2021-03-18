CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - ESPN revealed details concerning Clemson football's spring game on Thursday.
The ACC Network will broadcast the game on April 3rd at 1:00 PM.
This game will be the first time that fans can see the team in action since the 2020 season ended.
19,000 fans will be allowed to attend the game in person as Memorial Stadium continues to operate the same way it did last fall and adhere to present CDC guidance.
PREVIOUSLY - Clemson announces date and time for Spring Game, stadium capacity limited to 19,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.