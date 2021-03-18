ACC Championship Preview Football

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - ESPN revealed details concerning Clemson football's spring game on Thursday. 

The ACC Network will broadcast the game on April 3rd at 1:00 PM.

This game will be the first time that fans can see the team in action since the 2020 season ended. 

19,000 fans will be allowed to attend the game in person as Memorial Stadium continues to operate the same way it did last fall and adhere to present CDC guidance. 

