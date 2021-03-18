FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney signals to his players during the second quarter against Notre Dame in an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat the Clemson Tigers in a thrilling 47-40 shootout earlier this season. The big question now is if they can do it again. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP, File)