CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Clemson has earned three weekly ACC honors after a nail-biter win against Texas A&M.
Clemson traveled to College Station Saturday, narrowly evading the Aggies with a close 28-26 win.
Tee Higgins (Receiver of the Week), Mitch Hyatt (Offensive Lineman of the Week), and Clelin Ferrell (Defensive Lineman of the Week) all earned Player of the Week honors for their contributions to the win.
This is the first time since 2014 that Clemson has had three players selected in one single week. The three selections bring Clemson to a total of 444 ACC weekly honors.
This is Higgins' first selection. He compiled 123 yards on three receptions. His 64-yard touchdown in the second quarter was highlight worthy.
The Offensive Lineman of the Week is Hyatt's fifth of his career. The selection now ties him with Thomas Austin and Stacy Long for the most among offensive linemen in the history of the program.
Ferrell received the third selection of his career. He had two sacks and a forced fumble in Saturday's game. His selection marks the 95th Clemson Defensive Lineman of the Week award.
Clemson plays Georgia Southern at home on September 15 at 3:30.
MORE NEWS: 'I made a terrible mistake' - Oconee Co. man pleads guilty to wife's murder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.