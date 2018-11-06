(FOX CAROLINA) As we approach college football playoffs, the Clemson Tigers are looking to clinch their division title. All that stands between them is 7-2 Boston College.
The Eagles, undefeated at home this season, may be missing their star running back Saturday- a situation Clemson is looking to make light of.
The ACC Player of the Year, AJ Dillon, has suffered ankle injuries throughout the season. He tweaked his ankle in last week's win against Virginia Tech and is ruled as questionable for this week.
Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney anticipates a defensive driven game. Last year's game featured a 7-7 tie in the fourth quarter, with Clemson barely securing a last minute win.
"Every yard is a tough dirty yard against BC," Dabo said of the defense his guys will face Saturday. "They make you earn everything."
Clemson is preparing the same way they did for Georgia Southern. Dabo says his team "buys into the consistency of preparation."
The Tigers' offense, led by true freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence, has been electric this undefeated season. Last week's game saw Lawrence throw for a 66.7% completion rate and a 77-16 blowout win over the Louisville Cardinals.
"I’m proud of Trevor (Lawrence), he’s not a freshman anymore. He doesn’t walk like one, he doesn’t play like one," said Dabo.
The Tigers kick off against the Eagles Saturday night at 8, in the hardest anticipated game of the season.
"This is what championship football is all about," Dabo says.
