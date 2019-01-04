(FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Tigers are gearing up for a battle on Monday against the Crimson Tide of Alabama for the college football National Championship.
The rivalry between the Tigers (ranked #2 in the country) and the Crimson Tide (ranked #1) resumes in San Jose, California, at Levi's Stadium. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN on Monday, January 7.
FOX Carolina has crews in the Upstate and in California covering the contest. Sports director Aaron Cheslock and sports reporter Shannon Sommerville will both host "The Rivalry Resumes" at 7 p.m. EST on Monday on FOX Carolina, recapping the rivalry between Clemson and Alabama at the national level.
FOX Carolina will offer continuous coverage on our social media channels on Monday and offer quarterly score updates as we track the game. Follow us on Facebook by searching for FOX Carolina News, and on Twitter and Instagram @foxcarolinanews. You can also download the FOX Carolina News app for free for the latest scores; just search for us in the App Store on your iOS device or on Google Play for your Android device.
