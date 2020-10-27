(AP) - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence says he still has options about next season despite previously saying he expected this to be his final college season.
Lawrence is a 6-foot-6 junior widely considered to be the likely No. 1 pick in next spring's NFL draft.
The question has come up whether Lawrence should consider staying depending on which team has the top pick in the upcoming draft.
The New York Jets are currently the NFL's only winless team.
Lawrence said Tuesday he was focused on this season and "we'll have to see how things unfold."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.