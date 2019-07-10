CLEMSON, SC (Fox Carolina)- Clemson Athletics said the new softball stadium will soon be complete, and the program with no home will finally have a place to play. For the coaching staff who has been on board since 2017, its a dream come true.
"Everyday that I'm in town I drive by," says head coach John Rittman, the first hire for the program. "Its like building your home, you drive by and check on the progress."
Rittman is the head coach of a program, that hasn't had a game. He has built the the program, from scratch. He has been traveling the country recruiting athletes with no history to speak of, just a plan of what he hopes they will become.
"For our first recruiting class there was nothing to show them on campus. We had to share our dream of the program. There was nothing to put your feet down on."
Lately, his plans are turning into action as their stadium hits another major milestone.
The reality of the program is setting in. Students are in summer school, their roster has 16 names on it. The first practice is in August. For now though, the team doesn't have their own place to practice. So they have been using baseball's auxiliary field. Soon, they will have a stadium of their own.
"You can walk through the stadium and see the locker rooms and the team room and all the amenities. It helps not only build the culture, but pride in Clemson Softball, not just Clemson Athletics.
The first game is scheduled for February, 2020.
