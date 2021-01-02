NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A stellar Clemson career for quarterback Trevor Lawrence has likely ended with a loss in the Superdome for a second straight season.
The Heisman Trophy finalist has lost just twice in 36 career starts. The first came in last season's national championship game against LSU in New Orleans. The second came Friday night against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl.
Lawrence passed for two touchdowns and ran for a score. But he also turned the ball over on a fumble and interception.
Lawrence is widely seen as the top prospect in the 2021 NFL draft.
