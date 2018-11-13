Clemson Boston College Football

Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and teammates celebrate their 27-7 victory over Boston College after an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

 Elise Amendola

Clemson, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- The Clemson Tigers kept their #2 ranking in the second installment of the rankings from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee poll.

Trailing behind the Tigers at #3 is Notre Dame, and Michigan coming in at #4. Georgia ranks #5 and Oklahoma ranks #6 currently. Alabama's crimson tide is ranked at the top spot of the poll. 

