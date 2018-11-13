Clemson, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- The Clemson Tigers kept their #2 ranking in the second installment of the rankings from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee poll.
Trailing behind the Tigers at #3 is Notre Dame, and Michigan coming in at #4. Georgia ranks #5 and Oklahoma ranks #6 currently. Alabama's crimson tide is ranked at the top spot of the poll.
