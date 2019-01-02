CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Tigers football team will leave for the national championship game on Friday.
The university’s Athletics Department said the team buses will depart from the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex at 12:45 p.m.
The number-two ranked Tigers will face number-one ranked Alabama in the national championship game on Jan. 7 at Levi’s Stadium is Santa Clara, CA.
This is the fourth consecutive post-season matchup between Clemson and Alabama.
Both teams are 14-0 this season and are both vying to become the first team since the late 1800s to go 15-0.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and defensive end Clelin Ferrell spoke to reporters Tuesday as the team prepares for another trip to the biggest game in college football.
