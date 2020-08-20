CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson will open its home season against Citadel on Sept. 19, filling the only nonconference spot on its COVID-19 affected schedule.
The Tigers were supposed to play Citadel on Nov. 14. That changed when the Atlantic Coast Conference went to a 10-game conference schedule with one non-conference opponent.
Clemson's other planned non-conference games prior to the pandemic were Akron, Notre Dame and annual state rival South Carolina.
Clemson will go to Notre Dame Nov. 7 as part of the ACC schedule. Citadel is part of the Southern Conference, which delayed its league season until the spring
