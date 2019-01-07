Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Boxes of Clemson Tigers National Championship products have arrived at Academy Sports + Outdoors. Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, Easley, and Rock Hill stores are offering merch for fans in the event of a victory.
In the event of an Clemson victory, these five stores will immediately reopen and begin selling National Championship shirts, hats, and novelty items for the whole family.
These products include the official Locker Room t-shirts and hats that the Clemson players will be wearing on the field after the game.
The stores will remain open until the last customer is served or the championship products are sold out, the store released to media outlets.
