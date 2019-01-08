Clemson, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The National Championship Trophy presented by Dr Pepper, which was awarded to the Clemson Tigers as national college football champions, will be on display at stores in Seneca and Central this week.
Fans will be able to view and have their photo taken with the actual 24k gold trophy that was presented on the field on Monday night.
WHEN / WHERE:
Thursday, January 10
BI-LO
191 Bi-Lo Plaza
Seneca, SC
4 – 7 pm
Friday, January 11
Walmart Supercenter
1286 18 Mile Road
Central, SC
4 – 7 pm
MORE:
• This is the actual National Championship Trophy awarded on the field at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday in Santa Clara, Calif.
• The trophy is concluding its season long tour, visiting marquee games and public events nationwide. It attended two Clemson games this season (against Texas A&M and North Carolina State) prior to the national championship game.
• Clemson joins Alabama as the only teams to win the gold trophy for a second time.
• Handmade from 24k gold, bronze and stainless steel, the trophy is 26.5 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds.
• The trophy is handcrafted by the master fine art foundry Polich Tallix in Rock Tavern, New York. Expert craftsmen worked three months to craft the trophy.
• Every year, a new trophy will be made. Each winning school keeps The National Championship Trophy for permanent display on campus.
• As presenting sponsor of the National Championship Trophy, Dr Pepper has partnered with Walmart and BI-LO to host the free fan photo opportunities this week.
