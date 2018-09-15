CLEMSON, S.C. (AP)-Clemson starting quarterback Kelly Bryant did not return to the sideline after halftime during Saturday's game against Georgia Southern.
Bryant fell hard in the second quarter and freshman Trevor Lawrence came in to complete a scoring drive.
Bryant returned to action the next time Clemson got the ball and directed a scoring drive of his own. But he was taken into the locker room shortly after that.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told ESPN at halftime that Bryant told him he was breathing heavily.
Bryant has started the first three games for the second-ranked Tigers. He completed 7 of 10 passes for 68 yards and Clemson's first interception of the year. He also ran for 27 yards on six attempts.
Update: When asked about QB Kelly Bryant, Coach Swinney said, "chest bruise, we think he's good."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.