ACC Championship Football

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs the ball during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

 Brian Blanco

(AP)-Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Alabama stars Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith are the finalists for the Maxwell Award given to college football's top player. The finalists for nine college football awards have been announced, including those honoring the top defensive player, quarterback and running back. The winners will be announced Jan. 7 during ESPN's college football awards show. Lawrence and Jones are also finalists for Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, along with Florida's Kyle Trask.

