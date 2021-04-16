FILE - North Carolina coach Mack Brown speaks prior to his players participating in the school's Pro Day football workout for NFL scouts in Chapel Hill, N.C., in this Monday, March 29, 2021, file photo. The NCAA made it official Thursday, announcing the Division I Council had voted to approve a proposal that would permit all college athletes to transfer one time as an undergraduate without having to sit out a season. “There's over 2,000 kids that went into the football transfer portal,” North Carolina coach Mack Brown said. “The last update that I got was that only 37% had a place to go.”(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)