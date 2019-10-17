ATLANTA (FOX Carolina) - Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney is on the watch list for the 2019 Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year trophy, one of 22 college football coaches across the country now in the running for the honor.
Officials made the announcement Thursday, saying the Dodd Trophy is college football's most coveted coaching award. The foundation backing the award says this celebrates coaches who not only enjoy game wins, but stress the importance of scholarship, leadership, and integrity, cited as the three pillars former college football coach Dodd based his philosophy on.
“This group of coaches go out every single day and work hard to embody the scholarship, leadership and integrity that Coach Dodd cared about so much,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “This award is more than just winning on the field, and every one of these coaches cares deeply about seeing his players grow and mature as young men on top of winning football games. That is what The Dodd Trophy is all about.”
Swinney is one of two ACC coaches in the running. SEC rival Nick Saban from Alabama is also in the running, along with Baylor head coach Matt Rhule (Big 12) and Auburn's Gus Malzahn (SEC).
The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation says the midseason watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, taking into consideration each program’s current performance during the 2019 season, Academic Progress Rate (APR), and each coach’s commitment to service and charity in the community. As of writing, Swinney's APR is 992, the highest score released.
Swinney has won the award before in 2011.
A panel consisting of all previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame members will identify a list of finalists at the conclusion of the 2019 season. The winner of the 2019 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during bowl week at this year’s College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.