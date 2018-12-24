Clemson, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Head Coach Dabo Swinney told reporters Monday that defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, offensive lineman Zach Giella and tight end Braden Galloway failed the test due to a drug called ostarine. Dabo assured media that it was not intentional, and there will be a second sample taken to verify.
All-ACC performer Dexter Lawrence, and the two other players are facing possible suspension ahead of the Cotton Bowl match up against Notre Dame. A second sample will be taken and tested before the game.
Dabo Swinney spoke about the incident during a news conference on Monday, a day after the Tigers arrived in Dallas, Texas.
“We have to make sure everybody understands. It is important that the message is accurate, and the message is told,” Swinney said. “They are three great young men who I know have not done intentionally anything.
“The letter from the NCAA said they had a slither of ostarine. I have never heard of it, but we may all in this room have a trace of something in us. It comes from anything and they thought it was a joke when I called them in. It comes from hair products, protein, something online, it could be anything.” Swinney told media.
"They have no clue how this has gotten in their system. It could come from hair products. It could come from a cream. It could come from protein. It could come from a product that you order or buy online that you think there's nothing wrong with it. It could be anything. Literally, it could be a drink – something in a drink. It literally could be anything, as I have come to learn."
Dabo stated the next step is a B sample, which will be tested, and the results wont come in till Wednesday or Thursday.
