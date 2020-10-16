NASCAR Earnhardt Retiring Auto Racing

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2016, file photo, Dale Earnhardt Jr., left, and Amy Reimann pose on the red carpet during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto racing awards in Las Vegas. Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR's most popular driver, announced Tuesday, April 25, 2017, that will retire at the end of the season. Earnhardt turns 43 in October, was married during the offseason and has stated he wants a family. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

 John Locher

(FOX Carolina) - One of NASCAR's most prominent racers says his family has welcomed a new member of the family this week!

Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced in a new episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast this week that his wife Amy gave birth to their second child. The podcast dropped on Thursday, and Earnhardt Jr. said new daughter Nicole Lorraine Earnhardt was welcomed into the world on Monday, October 12. 

2-year-old Isla, their firstborn daughter, is now an older sister to Nicole. In the episode, Earnhardt Jr. discusses how they determined Nicole's name and why the family chose to keep Amy's pregnancy relatively private.

Earnhardt formally retired from racing at the end of the 2017 but returned to the track in 2019 for one race in Tennessee. Prior to that race, however, he and his family were passengers in a private jet that crash-landed. Nobody was seriously hurt, and the pilots of that plane were found at fault.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Pilots at fault in 2019 crash of plane carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr., regulators say

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.