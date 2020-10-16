FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2016, file photo, Dale Earnhardt Jr., left, and Amy Reimann pose on the red carpet during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto racing awards in Las Vegas. Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR's most popular driver, announced Tuesday, April 25, 2017, that will retire at the end of the season. Earnhardt turns 43 in October, was married during the offseason and has stated he wants a family. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)