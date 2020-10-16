(FOX Carolina) - One of NASCAR's most prominent racers says his family has welcomed a new member of the family this week!
Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced in a new episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast this week that his wife Amy gave birth to their second child. The podcast dropped on Thursday, and Earnhardt Jr. said new daughter Nicole Lorraine Earnhardt was welcomed into the world on Monday, October 12.
Many people are wondering why this episode of the Download is late this week. Well, there’s a good reason. Listen to the DJD:Web: https://t.co/SU9mQx8rznApple: https://t.co/YVcnYzxg4UGoogle: https://t.co/l6vmiOKAWr pic.twitter.com/iGfKCVDwbo— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) October 15, 2020
2-year-old Isla, their firstborn daughter, is now an older sister to Nicole. In the episode, Earnhardt Jr. discusses how they determined Nicole's name and why the family chose to keep Amy's pregnancy relatively private.
Earnhardt formally retired from racing at the end of the 2017 but returned to the track in 2019 for one race in Tennessee. Prior to that race, however, he and his family were passengers in a private jet that crash-landed. Nobody was seriously hurt, and the pilots of that plane were found at fault.
RELATED COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.