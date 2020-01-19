(FOX Carolina) - The road to the Super Bowl is almost over.
The Kansas City Chiefs first took the AFC Championship home Sunday, January 19, beating the Tennessee Titans 35-24. Later in the evening, the Green Bay Packers geared up to take on the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC Championship, televised on FOX.
The 49ers got an early jump on Green Bay in the 1st quarter with a 7-0 lead. a field goal early in Q2 got them up 10-0, and another touchdown and kick kept a sizable lead up 17-0.
Another field goal boosted San Francisco to a 20-point lead against a still-scoreless Packers team. As the first half closed, San Francisco continued an onslaught against the Giants, scoring a touchdown and kick after to extend the 27-0 lead.
The Packers continued to dominate into the third quarter, with another touchdown and extra point to put 34 points on the board. Green Bay finally responded with a touchdown and extra point, but with only 7 points on the board were still trailing the 49ers.
Another touchdown would close the gap between the Packers and 49ers, but the two-point conversion failed. The beginning of the endgame saw San Francisco lead 34-13.
The Packers still showed fight, scoring another touchdown and extra point to further close the gap. The 49ers would hop ahead again, however, with a field goal to keep the lead at 37-20.
That's how the game would end after Richard Sherman caught his fourth interception of the game. The game was sealed then, as the 49ers ran down the clock for the rest of the game.
The 49ers now have the NFC Championship under their belt. But the final dance is on the horizon, and the west coast is about to clash with the midwest, and we all will be seeing red on the field.
San Francisco will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. Kickoff for Super Bowl LIV is February 2, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. EST. FOX will carry the game live, which will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
This will mark San Francisco's 7th Super Bowl appearance, while Kansas City is heading to the big dance for the first time in 50 years.
Several players with ties to the Upstate will be appearing in the big game:
- Rashad Fenton, University of South Carolina alum (Chiefs)
- Bashaud Breeland, Clemson University alum (Chiefs)
- Dorian O'Daniel, Clemson University alum (Chiefs)
- Sammy Watkins, Clemson University alum (Chiefs)
- Alex Brown, SC State University alum (Chiefs)
- Deebo Samuel, University of South Carolina alum (49ers)
- DJ Jones, Wren High School alum (49ers)
