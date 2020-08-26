(FOX Carolina) - ESPN reported Wednesday afternoon that the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott Game 5 with the Orlando Magic to protest the police shooting of Jacob Black in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
NBA on TNT tweeted that no Bucks or Magic players hit the court for the start of the game.
There has been no official word from either team yet on when or if the game will proceed.
RELATED - LeBron James and the Green Bay Packers are among those speaking out on the Wisconsin police shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.