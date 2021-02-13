CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence worked out Friday for NFL personnel including his expected pro coach in Jacksonville Jaguars' Urban Meyer.
Meyer, Jacksonville offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer were at Clemson's indoor practice facility to watch their future quarterback.
Lawrence is the likely No. 1 overall selection in the NFL draft with the Jaguars holding that pick.
Lawrence worked out for about 40 minutes, throwing passes with his powerful arm.
Lawrence moved up his session after learning he'd need surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. He is expected to be ready for training camp.
More news: Police continue searching for Greenville woman, missing now one year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.