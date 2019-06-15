GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- On Saturday, June 15th, Josh Norman’s Starz24 Foundation is set to host its annual Fun Day Event, and you are invited!
The excitement begins on Saturday morning at 11 am at Brewer Recreation Center Field – 125 North University St, Greenwood SC- and will conclude at 3 pm.
Children under the age of 18 – must be accompanied by an adult – will be able to enjoy a day filled with Games, Bounce Houses, Food, Prizes and all day family fun and entertainment!
