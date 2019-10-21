CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Former Clemson player and alumni Albert Huggins Jr. has signed to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to his social media.
Such a blessing 😌 https://t.co/zGRyOLnevd— Albert Huggins Jr. (@Im_The_Hulk) October 22, 2019
Huggins is a former high school All-American who completed his Clemson career with 83 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, 25 quarterback pressures and a pass breakup in 911 snaps over 46 games (four starts).
Looks like Albert Huggins Jr. is #AllIn with the Eagles now!
